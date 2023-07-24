86.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, July 24, 2023
type here...

Savannah Center and sports pool will be closed

By Staff Report

The Savannah Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and sports pool will be closed for maintenance on Thursday, July 27.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Savannah Center at (352) 750-6084.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

It’s time to dial back the flowers

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Poinciana resident suggests it’s time to dial back the flowers in The Villages.

Sell off the old flowers at the town squares

A Village of Orange Blossom Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests the old flowers that are removed and replaced could be sold at the town squares.

Sticker shock when I got my homeowner’s premium notice

A Village of Calumet Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suffered a little sticker shock when she got her homeowner’s premium notice.

We need accurate data on the cost of the flowers

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident says he would like to see accurate data on the cost of the flowers.

The flowers are designed to impress potential buyers

A Village of LaBelle North resident offers the theory that the flowers’ main purpose may be to impress potential buyers. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos