Sell off the old flowers at the town squares

To the Editor:

I am from Illinois and been living here in The Villages and I thought it was different why they kept removing good flowers and replacing them.

Why don’t you have a flower sale? Have it one of the squares and sell them for a dollar apiece? Or don’t remove them until the frost damages them or till some one complains, and that happens a lot here.

You could also save if you stop the sprinklers from going on when its raining so hard you can’t see the car in front of you, but you look over in a golf course or on the park ways and by road sides the and the sprinklers are running full force. Just a thought.

Dorian Godtfredsen

Village of Orange Blossom Hills