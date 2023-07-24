Suspected drug seller nabbed while smoking marijuana at restaurant

A suspected drug seller was arrested while smoking marijuana at a local restaurant.

Daniel Anthony Ardolino Jr., 23, of Tavares, was spotted smoking marijuana at about 7 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of Huey Magoo’s at Lady Lake Commons, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. When officers made contact with him, he was “still actively smoking a marijuana cigarette.” He said he was waiting for his food and claimed he had a medical marijuana card.

A search of his white Nissan passenger car turned up 117 grams of marijuana in prepackaged bags, more than four grams of cocaine and a digital scale.

A check revealed Ardolino is on probation for charges of selling marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon.

He was arrested on felony charges of possession of marijuana with intent to sell and possession of cocaine.

Due to the probation violations, he was booked without bond at the Lake County Jail.