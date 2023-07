To the Editor:

I only want to say that if a Portillo’s opens in The Villages, I will be there. Also, the writer of the article is incorrect about one thing to do with Portillio’s. They are NOT known for their burgers, never have been and never will be. I knew the original Portillo’s owners, family friends, and they would roll over in their graves upon hearing that.

Also, try the chocolate cake shake when Portillo’s opens. You will be in heaven.

Ina Stein

Leesburg