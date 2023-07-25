Alex Velez Jr., age 76, of the Villages Florida passed away on July 20, 2023 in UF Health The Villages Hospital .

Alex was born in Manhattan NY to Shirley Stein and Alejandro Velez on August 2, 1946. He attended high school at Central Commercial High School in New York city. He married Maria Padilla on May 14,1966 in the Bronx NY.

Alex earned his Bachelors degree in Criminal Justice at John Jay College. He was hired as a patrolman in Port Authority of NY & NJ and was promoted very early in his career to Detective where he served and retired after 35 years. He was a Veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the Air Force as Sergeant. He was a member of the Rolling Thunder organization and enjoyed photography.

Alex is preceded in death by his father Alejandro Velez; mother Shirley Stein and his brother Anthony Peter Velez, US Marine.

Alex is survived by his wife Maria, his children and their spouses: Alexis Velez; Elizabeth and Erick Rivera , Alex and Marie Velez and Jonathan Velez. His siblings: Rachel Kerner ; Janine and Steven Velez. Grandchildren : Jared Selby; Jocelyn Rivera; Alina Selby; Brielle Selby; Cristian Velez, Anthony James Velez, Makayla and Marley Velez.

Funeral services will be held privately with immediate family. He will be laid to rest at Florida National Military Cemetery in Bushnell Florida.