Tuesday, July 25, 2023
An idea for cutting down gate strikes in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Just an opinion about the gate strikes. We lived in a small gated community up north prior to moving to The Villages and saw many gate poles on the ground.
The community was not age restricted and gate pole was lighted with red LED lights in the down position and changed to green when lifted. It was a good idea from the visual aspect, and being helpful for judging the lift speed, but the driver still needs to control their speed, as The Villages gates lift VERY slowly!

Richard Lombardi
Village of Osceola Hills

 

