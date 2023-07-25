Driver of Mercedes on I-75 nabbed with drug paraphernalia

The driver of a Mercedes traveling on Interstate 75 in Sumter County was nabbed with drug paraphernalia.

Braxton Rhoades, 24, of Fort Walton Beach, was at the wheel of the white Mercedes at about 5 p.m. Monday when he was pulled over at Mile Market 314 for an expired registration, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

When the deputy approached the Mercedes, the odor of marijuana was detected. Rhoades and his three passengers were asked to step out of the vehicle. A Puffco vase and and container were found in the vehicle and both had the residue of THC oil.

Rhoades was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.