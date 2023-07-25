77 F
The Villages
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Early morning speeding driver arrested with methamphetamine

By Staff Report
Anthony Dwayne Mobley
An early morning speeding driver was arrested with methamphetamine.

Anthony Dwayne Mobley, 33, of Wildwood, was driving a white Lincoln at about 1 a.m. Tuesday when he was pulled over for speeding on County Road 466 at County Road 209 in Oxford, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Mobley aroused suspicion when he jumped into the back seat and a female passenger slid into the driver’s seat. It appeared he was hiding something. Methamphetamine and drug equipment were found in vehicle. Mobley, who is already on felony probation, was found to have a suspended driver’s license.

He was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug equipment. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center as the arrest was considered a violation of his probation.

