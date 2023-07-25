Female Coleman prison guard sentenced in sex abuse of inmate

A female prison guard at Coleman Federal Correction Complex has been sentenced in the sexual abuse of an inmate.

Senior U.S. District Judge John Antoon II has sentenced 39-year-old Fiona Eyana Palmer of Wesley Chapel to 15 months in federal prison for sexual abuse of an inmate. A federal jury had found Palmer guilty on April 11,

According to testimony and evidence presented at trial, Palmer was employed as a correctional officer at the Coleman Federal Correction Complex when she engaged in sexual acts with an inmate at the prison between January 2018 and March 2019. In two recorded phone calls between Palmer and the inmate, Palmer discussed the sexual acts and offered to send money to one of the inmate’s relatives. Palmer also directed the inmate to lie to federal investigators if asked about the sexual relationship.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice – Office of Inspector General. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys William S. Hamilton and Hannah Nowalk.