Guenter Gustav Hertel

Guenter Gustav (Gus) Hertel passed away of natural causes on July 22, 2023.

Born in Quackenbruk Germany to Wilma (Harting) and Erwin Hertel, Gus grew up in the Woodlawn section of the Bronx. He graduated from Evander Childs High School and served in the United States Air Force. Gus worked for American Airlines for 35 years before retiring.

He was preceded in death by his parents and loving wife of 52 years Jeanne (Sabatini) Hertel. Gus is survived by 2 adoring children Eric (wife Carol) and Karen, a brother Gerhard Hertel (Gloria) and 3 sisters-in-law Angie (Eddie) Rubeo, Connie Sabatini, and Elissa (Mauro) Scopino. He had many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.

Gus, and his wife Jeanne, resided in Long Island, NY and Broken Arrow, OK, before retiring to Florida where they lived in Viera and Summerfield, FL. They were members of the German-American Club in Del Webb’s Spruce Creek. Gus was a kind, joyful, loving and dedicated friend, husband, father and brother with an incredible sense of humor that always kept us laughing. Gus was a “fixer” and could always be found repairing things that no one knew were broken. Our fond and cherished memories will remain forever with us in our hearts.

The Funeral Service for “Gus” will be held Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 10 AM at Beyers Funeral Home, 134 N. Hwy 27/441 in Lady Lake, Florida, with visitation one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Gus and his wife Jeanne can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, www.pancan.org, or you can simply plant some beautiful flowers or a vegetable garden as our parents found so much joy in gardening.