Sumter County to spend more money to prop up AMR ambulance service  

Ten months after Sumter County started a takeover of emergency medical services, ambulances have not arrived and American Medical Response (AMR) continues to operate three vehicles.

The Sumter County Fire Department covers the non-Villages portion of the county. In The Villages, the Public Safety Department took over ambulance services last Oct. 1, when the county fiscal year began.

Both the county and The Villages decided to assume control of ambulance services after long delays were reported for AMR, a national private company that operated the service.

County commissioners voted Tuesday night to amend a three-year transition agreement with AMR to add a 4 percent cost-of-living increase to a $1,200 daily subsidy per paramedic supplied by the company.

County Administrator Bradley Arnold said AMR continues to operate three ambulances and three are operated by county staff. Another ambulance is not staffed.

The proposed county budget for 2023-24 would add 27 firefighter-paramedic positions.

Commissioner Jeffrey Bogue questioned the delay for the county to assume full control of emergency medical services.

“I know the citizens want us to transition out of this (AMR),” he said. “I just want to make sure we’re not just sitting back on our laurels.”

Arnold disagreed with Bogue, saying “that’s not part of the board’s direction.”

Bogue, an emergency medical services administrator, said he can’t understand why ambulance delivery is taking so long now that supply shortages have eased.

After the meeting, Arnold said staffing the firefighter-paramedic positions may be more difficult than getting the ambulances.

He said the delays are not an effort to extend AMR’s services in the county and he’s grateful the company is willing to provide them when they could deploy their employees elsewhere.

County Chairman Craig Estep asked Arnold to provide a complete report on the status of the transition.