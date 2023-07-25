Villager arrested in alleged attack on ambulance staffer trying to treat patient

A Villager has been arrested in an alleged attack on an ambulance staffer trying to treat a patient.

The Villages Public Safety Department had been called Saturday night to a home in the Village of El Cortez, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. While the crew was treating a man deemed “a critical patient,” 68-year-old Cathleen Sillick, began interfering with the crew’s work.

Sillick kept trying to gain entry to the ambulance through the side door, but a crew member kept shutting the door. She struck a crew member in the back with “what felt to be a heavy closed hand.” The ambulance crew member ordered Sillick, “Don’t touch me again.” She continued to walk toward him in an “angry manner while pointing her finger” at him, the report said.

The ambulance took the patient to UF Health-The Villages Hospital and police were contacted about the incident.

Officers went to Sillick’s home at 720 Cortez Ave.

“I only touched him,” the New York native said.

She was arrested on a felony charge of battery on an EMT. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.