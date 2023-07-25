77.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
type here...

Villager arrested in alleged attack on ambulance staffer trying to treat patient

By Staff Report
Cathleen Sillick
Cathleen Sillick

A Villager has been arrested in an alleged attack on an ambulance staffer trying to treat a patient.

The Villages Public Safety Department had been called Saturday night to a home in the Village of El Cortez, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. While the crew was treating a man deemed “a critical patient,” 68-year-old Cathleen Sillick, began interfering with the crew’s work.

Sillick kept trying to gain entry to the ambulance through the side door, but a crew member kept shutting the door. She struck a crew member in the back with “what felt to be a heavy closed hand.” The ambulance crew member ordered Sillick, “Don’t touch me again.” She continued to walk toward him in an “angry manner while pointing her finger” at him, the report said.

The ambulance took the patient to UF Health-The Villages Hospital and police were contacted about the incident.

Officers went to Sillick’s home at 720 Cortez Ave.

“I only touched him,” the New York native said.

She was arrested on a felony charge of battery on an EMT. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Official is correct about cutting back on flowers

A Village of Briar Meadow resident, in a Letter to the Editor, agrees with an official who suggested saving money by cutting back on the replacement of the flowers.

When will the cancerous growth of The Villages stop?

A reader from Leesburg is concerned about the rampant growth of The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

An idea for cutting down gate strikes in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident offers an idea for cutting down on gate strikes.

You got it wrong about Portillo’s

A reader from Leesburg offers a correction to a Villages-News.com’s story about a Portillo’s restaurant coming to the area.

It’s time to dial back the flowers

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Poinciana resident suggests it’s time to dial back the flowers in The Villages.

Photos