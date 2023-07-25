84.3 F
The Villages
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Wildwood city manager offers hope for homeowner battling flooding

By Marv Balousek
Wildwood City Manager Jason McHugh

Help may be on the way for Wildwood resident Wanda Sanchez in her persistent campaign to find a solution to flooding at her home.

Sanchez made her second appearance Monday before the City Commission and vowed to come back every month until the city acts on the problem that she said has plagued her for a decade. .

She said construction of three homes across Powell Street from her home north of Cleveland Avenue (County Road 466A) has only made matters worse.

Last month, she told commissioners that water was up to her doorstep within 15 minutes of a heavy Saturday downpour.

City Manager Jason McHugh offered her some good news.

He said $650,000 is earmarked in next year’s proposed city budget to address flooding, adding that there is no guarantee the money will be used on Powell Street.

“We’ve got a lot of flooding issues,” he said. “You’re not the only one.”

McHugh said commissioners will set priorities on where to use the money at a workshop, likely in October.

But Mayor Ed Wolf said Sanchez will receive strong consideration.

“You’re the first in the door, if we have to prioritize,” he said.

