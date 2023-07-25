73 F
The Villages
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Wildwood holds line on property taxes as revenue soars due to growth

By Marv Balousek

 Wildwood commissioners Monday night set the city’s property tax rate for 2023-24 at about $2.83 per $1,000 assessed valuation, a 5.7 percent decrease from last year’s rate of $3.

The tax rate will be at the rolled-back rate, which is the amount needed to collect the same revenue as the prior year excluding new construction.

Property owners will receive notices reflecting the rate, although it can be lowered before final adoption of the city budget in late September. The fiscal year begins Oct. 1.

Wildwood is expected to collect $17.8 million in property taxes next year, a $3.5 million increase due to growth. The owner of a house assessed at $400,000 will pay $1,131.48 in city taxes, down $68.52 from this year’s bill.

Total property values in the city have reached about $6 billion, up about $1 billion from a year ago.

While growth allows the city to set taxes at the rolled-back rate, Mayor Ed Wolf said he hopes the city eventually won’t face the same situation as Sumter County, which used the rolled-back rate year after year until a 25 percent increase was enacted in 2019. That increase led to the ouster of three county commissioners the following year.

Total expenditures in Wildwood’s proposed $89.5-million budget for 2023-24 are up about 49 percent from this year’s amount of $60.1 million. They include $31.2 million in operating expenses plus costly capital projects that such as upgrading the wastewater treatment plant, lift stations, sewer lines, Millennium Park improvements and a downtown parking ramp.

Those capital projects would be financed through the sale of revenue bonds and a proposed 25 percent hike in wastewater fees.

Wildwood also is expected to receive $4.6 million in franchise fees from water, gas and refuse providers, $3.3 million in utility service fees and $3 million in state revenue sharing.

 

