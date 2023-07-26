Detour will be in place in at The Villages Sumter County Service Center

Modification of The Villages Sumter County Service Center driveway at Powell Road will commence on Friday, July 28.

The nighttime construction by the contractor supporting the development across the street from the service center will affect the exit driveway by its closure starting after 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 28 and re-open at 6 a.m. Monday, July 31. This will affect the service to the Pinellas Plaza Library, so take notice of the detours and use the Burnsed Boulevard entrance/exit.

Those traveling in the area are asked to use caution when traveling Powell Road and The Villages Sumter County Service Center parking lot and follow the traffic signs.