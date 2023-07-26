92.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
type here...

Detour will be in place in at The Villages Sumter County Service Center

By Staff Report

Modification of The Villages Sumter County Service Center driveway at Powell Road will commence on Friday, July 28.

The nighttime construction by the contractor supporting the development across the street from the service center will affect the exit driveway by its closure starting after 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 28 and re-open at 6 a.m. Monday, July 31. This will affect the service to the Pinellas Plaza Library, so take notice of the detours and use the Burnsed Boulevard entrance/exit.

This map shows the detrour that will be in place at The Villages Sumter County Service Center
This map shows the detour that will be in place at The Villages Sumter County Service Center.

Those traveling in the area are asked to use caution when traveling Powell Road and The Villages Sumter County Service Center parking lot and follow the traffic signs.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

If we accept little white crosses we must accept swastikas

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he’s a Christian and likes to see the little white crosses, but opening the door for their display would create an opportunity for other symbols.

If we accept little white crosses we must accept swastikas

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he’s a Christian and likes to see the little white crosses, but opening the door for their display would create an opportunity for other symbols.

We wish we had more flowers in our section of The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Deluna resident writes that he wishes there were more flowers in his section of The Villages.

Ranting about terrible condition of golf courses south of State Road 44

In a ”rant,” a Village of Fenney resident describes the poor condition of golf courses south of State Road 44.

Official is correct about cutting back on flowers

A Village of Briar Meadow resident, in a Letter to the Editor, agrees with an official who suggested saving money by cutting back on the replacement of the flowers.

Photos