Edward Walter Shiok, Jr., 76, died on July 2, 2023 in The Villages, Florida.

Ed was born on October, 6, 1946 in New Britain, Connecticut. He was the son of Edward Walter Shiok, Sr. and Genevieve D. (Kayko) Shiok. He attended Sacred Heart School and St. Thomas Aquinas High School. At the age of seventeen, Ed joined the Marines and saw two tours of duty in Vietnam, receiving the Navy Unit Commendation, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with/3 bronze campaign stars, Republic of Vietnam Meritorious Unit Citation (Gallantry Cross Medal), Republic of Vietnam Meritorious Unit Citation (Civil Actions Medal), and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. He was honorably discharged November 18, 1966.

After returning to New Britain, Ed was employed as a licensed construction plumber, commercial truck driver, and firefighter with the New Britain Fire Department. In 1990, Ed moved to Lady Lake, Florida and established his own landscaping and lawn care business, which he retired from in 2019. In retirement, Ed spent much of his time riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycles on the highways and byways of central Florida.

Ed was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his brother Douglas R. Shiok and sister-in-law, Nancy Evans Shiok (Northfield, Vermont), his nephew J. Edward Shiok, (Anchorage, Alaska), and his nieces Jessica L. Maher (Brunswick, Maine), Jocelyn M. Shiok (Brunswick, Maine), and many extended family members. He is also survived by his life partner Jackie Peterson of Lady Lake, Florida.

A service with full military honors will be held at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida, in the fall.

Semper Fidelis. Visitation will be held at Beyers Funeral Home, Lady Lake FL on Tuesday October 17, 2023 at 9 -9:30AM. Then heading to Florida National Cemetery where we will have a Graveside Service at 11:00 AM.