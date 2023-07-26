92.8 F
If we accept little white crosses we must accept swastikas

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I am a Christian and find comfort in seeing the little white crosses. But, I also realize that if we change the rules for one group, we change them for all. Do we really want Nazis displaying little white swastikas? Or confrontational atheists displaying a little fist with extended middle finger? The rules were put in place many years ago for good reason. We all agreed to the rules when we purchased our homes. Perhaps we should all just live by the rules we agreed to.

Jim Swanson
Village of Palo Alto

 

