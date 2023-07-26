Orlando Health makes push into The Villages with new medical pavilion

Orlando Health has opened its newest facility adjacent to The Villages’ Brownwood community, expanding services for residents of Lake, Sumter and Marion counties.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday to celebrate the opening of the new medical pavilion – Orlando Health Medical Group FHV Health–Brownwood.

In attendance at the event were Wildwood Commissioner Joe Elliott and Sumter County Commissioner Jeff Bogue.

“The establishment of this advanced cardiac care facility signifies our long-standing commitment to excellence in medicine in our community,” said Dr. David Lew, president of FHV Health. “Through state-of-the-art equipment, we are poised to provide world-class diagnostics, treatments, and preventive care that patients of Orlando Health and this community have come to know and expect.”

The facility includes a 10,000-square-foot building with 12 exam rooms, a procedure room, and five pre/post recovery rooms for patients. Orlando Health Medical Group FHV Health–Brownwood offers a complete range of diagnostic and treatment capabilities including Primary Care, Cardiology, Vascular Surgery, CT, Ultrasound including Stress Echo, and Diagnostic Cath Lab.

“As evident through this impressive facility, Orlando Health and FHV continue to cultivate a healthcare community that meets the needs of the growing developments in this region,” said Lance Sewell, senior vice president, Orlando Health North Central Region. “This speaks to Orlando Health’s commitment to grow strategically and in a way that makes sense for the patients and communities we serve.”

The new facility is opening in phases. Physicians started seeing patients at that location in late June. The heart catheterization lab is set to open later this week, and patients are being scheduled for CT and ultrasound scans beginning in early August.