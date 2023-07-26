84.7 F
The Villages
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Ranting about terrible condition of golf courses south of State Road 44

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Why are the greens on the executive courses south of State Road 44 so poorly maintained? They cut the greens with a fairway mower which is too heavy and leave ruts in the greens. They only cut around the circumference of the greens on Monday, Wednesday and Friday according to the greenskeeper. He even said they leave ruts around the greens. They do core aeration three times a summer. What golf course does this in the heat of the summer? It stresses the greens too much. The weeds on the greens are out of control. The grass around the perimeter of each hole in places is over a foot tall. How many cups on the greens are less than 4 1/4 inches in diameter? Change the cups after they mow the greens. The heavy mowers cave in the cups. OK, I’m done ranting.

James Gevecker
Village of Fenney

 

