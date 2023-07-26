Sheldon Eric Levi, born on October 25, 1948, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2023. He was born in Manhattan and grew up in Bayside, NY. He married the love of his life, Deby, on November 25, 1970 and, almost on their anniversary a few years later, the “apple of his eye” Lauren, was born. She was and will always be “daddy’s little girl”. Sheldon leaves behind a legacy of public service and will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Sheldon had many jobs along the way, but spent the majority of his life in public service. He served as the Chief of Police in Occoquan, VA as well as spent 40+ years as the Fire Company Photographer for the Fair Oaks Volunteer Fire Department in Fairfax, VA. He was also the current President of the Police and Fire Retirees Club here in The Villages.

Sheldon and his wife moved to The Villages, FL in September 2018. Once he settled in, he joined the Villages Public Safety Department as their Photographer. He was never happier than when he was taking photos for them of fire incidents, motor vehicle accidents, and training exercises. He also served as a volunteer with the Sumter County Sheriffs Office in their Funeral Escort Program.

Born into a loving family, Sheldon is survived by his sister, Susan Feingold Klepper of Woodbury, NY and his brother, Richard Levi of Tampa, FL, and predeceased by his sister Ellen Levi Hallerman of Bayside, NY.

As Lauren would say, the thing he was probably the proudest of was that at the “young” age of 56, he finally achieved his boyhood dream of becoming a police officer. Being a fire department photographer was his passion as well. He was never happier than when he was snapping pictures at a fire or putting on his uniform.

Sheldon’s friends consider themselves lucky that Sheldon and Deby decided to move to the Villages. He faced many health challenges before and after moving here. Very rarely did he complain. His last battle with Leukemia was hard fought, and he so appreciated all the support and love from everyone as he did his best to win it. God had other plans it seemed. Rest in peace Sheldon, you are forever in our hearts.