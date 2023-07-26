Tree worker arrested after traffic stop at Circle K

A tree worker was arrested after a traffic stop at the Circle K in Fruitland Park.

Justin Taylor Litteral, 22, of Ocklawaha, was a passenger in a white Kia passenger car that was pulled over at 1:50 a.m. Wednesday at the convenience store after the vehicle’s driver failed to come to a complete stop, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The driver was issued a written warning.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, signaling the likely presence of drugs. Litteral admitted he had a glass smoking device tucked in his boot. He also had a container in his pocket that held methamphetamine.

Litteral was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,500 bond.