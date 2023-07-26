Unconscious driver who claimed he was lost arrested with illicit pills

An unconscious driver who claimed he was lost was arrested with illicit pills at the Pilot gas station on State Road 44 in Wildwood.

John Ray Deornellas, 21, of Ocala, was found at about 5 a.m. Wednesday in a blue Ford Taurus with its door open, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Deornellas was “not conscious” and it took considerable effort on the part of a deputy to rouse him. He claimed he was traveling to Ocala and had gotten lost.

A bottle containing Atorvastatin was found in the vehicle and Deornellas did not have a prescription. He said he found the pill bottle on the ground.

He was arrested on a drug charge and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $500.