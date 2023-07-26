92.8 F
The Villages
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Varian Reynolds Thomas

By Staff Report
Varian Reynolds Thomas of Wildwood, Florida passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 23, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. Ms. Thomas was born, July 18, 1942, in Plant City, FL. to Lawrence and Audrey Reynolds. She grew up in Wildwood and graduated from Wildwood High School in 1960. Varian later went on to graduate from Florida International University with her degree in Special Education. She was an accomplished Special Education teacher for over 30 years and touched many lives with her unique faith and tenderness until retiring.

She loved Jesus with all of her heart, soul and mind. She loved spending time with her prayer group, faithfully praying for blessings over her family, friends, and the spiritual revival of our country. She loved spending time with her family in the mountains and spending all day on the Beach listening to the waves and marveling at God’s amazing creation.

Our dearly loved mother will be greatly missed, but we know she has danced her way into heaven to be at home rejoicing with her Lord and Savior. We are standing on God’s promise and are comforted to know that we will see her again.

Survivors include daughter; Leisa (Dan) Hoppach, son; Bob (Leigh) Thomas, sister; Sally (Ronnie) Perry, brother; Bud (Denise) Reynolds, four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 29th, at 11:00 am at the Banks Page Theus funeral home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.

