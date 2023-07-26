We wish we had more flowers in our section of The Villages

To the Editor:

Yes, the flowers were an attraction for us when we first visited The Villages. We thought it would be nice to live in a community that prided itself on how nice the area looked. It was a small part of our decision, but to this day we still enjoy the look and feel the flowers provide. We wish there were more in our part of The Villages

If reducing the change-out to three times a year doesn’t result in long periods of drab looking flower beds, then OK. Otherwise, we support leaving things the way they are.

Joe Wood

Village of DeLuna