Amazing Grace to celebrate expansion of its early learning center

The Amazing Grace Early Learning Center (AGELC) will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 6 in honor of completing the construction of its new addition and expanded building and playground area.

The AGELC, which is part of Amazing Grace Lutheran Church (AGLC), is now able to serve 123 children. The dedication ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m.

The AGELC began construction in October 2022 and now has two classrooms for each age group from one-to-four-year-olds, a large indoor activity room and an additional playground area. The administration office also was remodeled for the director and office staff. In addition, the multipurpose room will serve as a gathering place for the whole school and a space for children to play in inclement weather. During non-school hours, it is available to the families and friends of the AGELC children for events as well as the church.

“We are wholeheartedly committed to learning and developing through active play, and our new center will allow us to serve and teach even more children as they learn and engage in God’s wonderful world,” said ELC Director Aimee Knoepfel. “In addition, I and the ELC Board of Directors wish to thank Dinkins Construction and the countless people who contributed to the completion of this amazing addition to our school through their time, talent and treasure!”

In 2018 Amazing Grace began operation of an Early Learning Center on its campus. This fully licensed, professionally staffed facility offers children from 12 months to 4 years an opportunity to meet Jesus and learn basic Christian principles to guide their development. The emphasis of nurture, educate and equip the whole child is practiced here. It is also VPK certified. Currently, every classroom is full, but parents are encouraged to add their children to the school’s waiting list because openings do become available during the school year when families move.

For more information, parents can contact ELC Director Aimee Knoepfel at: elc.director@amazinggracelc.org or by phone at 352-350-6449. For additional details on the AGELC, visit the school’s website at: amazinggracelc.org