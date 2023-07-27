Nighttime lane closures begin Sunday on County Road 466A at Buena Vista

Nighttime lane closures at County Road 466A and Buena Vista Boulevard will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 30 while intersection improvements are conducted. The overnight work should conclude at 5 a.m. each day.

The improvements include the addition of a second left turn lane on eastbound County Road 466A onto Buena Vista Boulevard and extending existing left turn lanes for northbound and southbound Buena Vista Boulevard. The project should be completed by the end of September. The intersection improvement project began July 13.

Partial lane closures may occur during the daytime, with heavy machinery operating near both roads. Those traveling in the area are asked to use caution.