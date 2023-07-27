87.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, July 27, 2023
type here...

Nighttime lane closures begin Sunday on County Road 466A at Buena Vista

By Staff Report

Nighttime lane closures at County Road 466A and Buena Vista Boulevard will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 30 while intersection improvements are conducted. The overnight work should conclude at 5 a.m. each day.

This map shows the location of the work taking place at County Road 466A and Buena Vista Boulevard
This map shows the location of the work taking place at County Road 466A and Buena Vista Boulevard.

The improvements include the addition of a second left turn lane on eastbound County Road 466A onto Buena Vista Boulevard and extending existing left turn lanes for northbound and southbound Buena Vista Boulevard. The project should be completed by the end of September. The intersection improvement project began July 13.

Partial lane closures may occur during the daytime, with heavy machinery operating near both roads. Those traveling in the area are asked to use caution.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The flowers are a nice touch to The Villages

A Village of Lake Deaton resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an opinion that the flowers are a nice touch to The Villages.

Residents shouldn’t be paying for pickleballs

A Village of Santo Domingo resident doesn’t mind paying for the upkeep of the flowers, but believes it’s outrageous to spend $100,000 per year on pickleballs. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Leave the flowers alone

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident contends that the flowers are totally worth the price.

If we accept little white crosses we must accept swastikas

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he’s a Christian and likes to see the little white crosses, but opening the door for their display would create an opportunity for other symbols.

We wish we had more flowers in our section of The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Deluna resident writes that he wishes there were more flowers in his section of The Villages.

Photos