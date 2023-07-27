86.6 F
The Villages
Thursday, July 27, 2023
By Staff Report
Quentin Luidens of the Village of Santo Domingo peacefully passed away on Friday July 21, 2023, at the age of 87.

Quentin was born January 2, 1936, in Grand Rapids, Michigan at St. Mary’s hospital. He graduated from Grand Rapids Central high school in downtown Grand Rapids and attended Grand Rapids Junior College, now known as a community college. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Grand Rapids, MI his entire life and served in the children’s choirs, adult choirs, hand bells and various offices over five decades.

In 1958 he started his work career in computers at Haskelite Corp. on the West side of Grand Rapids, MI. and pursued a successful career in that field at several Grand Rapids area companies. This was prior to any formal computer classes as yet being offered anywhere in the Grand Rapids area. Quentin was married to his beautiful wife Nita Anne Luidens (Baylor) of Sturgis, MI, in December 1958 at the Sturgis Presbyterian Church. Together they had 4 children. He spent the rest of his working life in the Grand Rapids area. Upon retirement in 2001, he and his wife moved to The Villages, FL where he thoroughly enjoyed the best of retirement. He is survived by his wife Nita Anne, children Cynthia Kamps (Robert), Jacob Luidens and twin daughters, two step grand-children Angela Stille (Robert) and Joel Kamps, and four step great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two older brothers Roger and Jack Luidens. You may recognize the Luidens name as his father, Jacob, was head of the Kent County Draft Board during WWII and an uncle Z.Z (Cy) Lydens was Treasurer of the City of Grand Rapids, MI and wrote a History of Grand Rapids.

