86.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, July 27, 2023
type here...

Residents shouldn’t be paying for pickleballs

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The one thing I have always given The Villages credit for, is the landscaping.  These landscapers working for The Villages do a great job and I would not like to see that change. The place always looks great.
As I said once before when I heard that The Villages spend $100,000 a year on buying  pickleballs, I thought that was outrageous. Cut that expense out! When a person joins a club  for the first time, give them their first pickleball. From that point if they lose it let them supply their own. I am sure there would be less balls lost or relocated if they had to take responsibility for their own equipment.
I am sure most have their own paddles, and rarely lose them. Same applies to tennis rackets and ping pong paddles. Most people outside of this adult Disneyland supply their own tennis balls and probably ping pong balls.

Dave Dupas
Village of Santo Domingo

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The flowers are a nice touch to The Villages

A Village of Lake Deaton resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an opinion that the flowers are a nice touch to The Villages.

Leave the flowers alone

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident contends that the flowers are totally worth the price.

If we accept little white crosses we must accept swastikas

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he’s a Christian and likes to see the little white crosses, but opening the door for their display would create an opportunity for other symbols.

We wish we had more flowers in our section of The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Deluna resident writes that he wishes there were more flowers in his section of The Villages.

Ranting about terrible condition of golf courses south of State Road 44

In a ”rant,” a Village of Fenney resident describes the poor condition of golf courses south of State Road 44.

Photos