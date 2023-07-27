Residents shouldn’t be paying for pickleballs

To the Editor:

The one thing I have always given The Villages credit for, is the landscaping. These landscapers working for The Villages do a great job and I would not like to see that change. The place always looks great.

As I said once before when I heard that The Villages spend $100,000 a year on buying pickleballs, I thought that was outrageous. Cut that expense out! When a person joins a club for the first time, give them their first pickleball. From that point if they lose it let them supply their own. I am sure there would be less balls lost or relocated if they had to take responsibility for their own equipment.

I am sure most have their own paddles, and rarely lose them. Same applies to tennis rackets and ping pong paddles. Most people outside of this adult Disneyland supply their own tennis balls and probably ping pong balls.

Dave Dupas

Village of Santo Domingo