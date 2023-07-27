Robert Eugene Brooks

Robert (Bob) Eugene Brooks, 81, died peacefully after a long illness on July 22, 2023.

Born in Bryn Mawr, PA on January 30, 1942, to Eugene and Mary Brooks, Bob grew up in suburban Philadelphia. He graduated from Upper Merion High School and served 2 years in the U.S. Navy, followed by the Reserves. After being honorably discharged on June 30, 1967, he met his wife, Barbara, to whom he remained happily married for 55 years.

He began his career with Davis Machinery in King of Prussia, PA selling booms and cranes. After 10 years, he was recruited by F&M Mafco and spent the next 34 years of his career with F&M in both Kansas City and Cincinnati, before retiring in 2014. In 2016, Bob and Barb decided to spend the rest of their retirement years in The Villages, FL.

He enjoyed playing golf for 50 years of his life, and was an avid classic car enthusiast, especially Ford Mustangs. Before his illness, he volunteered at Bargains and Blessings, and The Villages Hospital.

He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara, son Robert Brooks Jr., daughter Tracy Schnee and her husband, Chris Schnee, and grandchildren Mason and Emily Brooks, and Jace and Johanna Schnee, and Ashlyn Brooks, who preceded him in death. He is also survived by his brother, Hank Brooks. Fond and cherished memories of Bob will remain in our hearts forever.

A celebration of Bob’s life will be held at 11am on July 29, 2023 at Lake Deaton United Methodist Church in The Villages, FL followed by a light luncheon at Rohan Rec Center. There will also be a celebration in Overland Park, KS on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to villageshonorflight.org, Lake Deaton UMC notated for Sonrise Respite Program, 6500 Wesleyan Way, Wildwood, FL 34785, or Hope Lutheran Church notated for My Time for Free Time, 250 Avenida Los Angelos, The Villages, FL 32162. Bob was immensely blessed by these organizations.