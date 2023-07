To the Editor:

The flowers and change of them seasonally are a nice touch to The Villages and provide beauty at a small cost. This is a touch of class that most other retirement communities do not have and we should be proud to have this added feature to our streets.

It also may convince other people to move here and keep your property values up when it becomes time for you to leave.

I look forward to the changing of the flowers.

Lavonne Dietrich

Village of Lake Deaton