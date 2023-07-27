Would-be rescuer arrested at site of fiery fatal crash

A would-be rescuer was arrested at the site of a fiery fatal crash that claimed the life of a 47-year-old Summerfield man driving a dump truck.

The dump truck crashed at about 11 a.m. Wednesday as it was heading north on Interstate 75 near Mile Marker 314 when it hit the median guardrail and exploded in flames.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy who normally works as a school resource officer, was among the first at the scene and spotted a group of bystanders who had used handheld fire extinguishers to try to free the driver who was trapped in the dump truck, which was engulfed in flames.

The deputy, fearing the further potential loss of life, ordered the bystanders to get back.

Steven Charles Hough, 64, of Pendergass, Ga., disobeyed the command from the deputy and took the deputy’s fire extinguisher. Hough, who stands 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 180 pounds, continued moving toward the burning vehicle. The deputy grabbed Hough in an attempt to prevent him from endangering himself. However, Hough “forcefully” pulled away from the deputy and pushed him. A second deputy arrived on the scene and tried to help subdue Hough, who resisted their efforts.

Hough was arrested on a charge of resisting arrest. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

The driver of the dump truck was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The investigation into the crash shut down the southbound lanes of I-75 through 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.