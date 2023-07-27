87.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, July 27, 2023
type here...

Would-be rescuer arrested at site of fiery fatal crash

By Staff Report
Steven Charles Hough
Steven Charles Hough

A would-be rescuer was arrested at the site of a fiery fatal crash that claimed the life of a 47-year-old Summerfield man driving a dump truck.

The dump truck crashed at about 11 a.m. Wednesday as it was heading north on Interstate 75 near Mile Marker 314 when it hit the median guardrail and exploded in flames.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy who normally works as a school resource officer, was among the first at the scene and spotted a group of bystanders who had used handheld fire extinguishers to try to free the driver who was trapped in the dump truck, which was engulfed in flames.

The deputy, fearing the further potential loss of life, ordered the bystanders to get back.

Steven Charles Hough, 64, of Pendergass, Ga., disobeyed the command from the deputy and took the deputy’s fire extinguisher. Hough, who stands 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 180 pounds, continued moving toward the burning vehicle. The deputy grabbed Hough in an attempt to prevent him from endangering himself. However, Hough “forcefully” pulled away from the deputy and pushed him. A second deputy arrived on the scene and tried to help subdue Hough, who resisted their efforts.

Hough was arrested on a charge of resisting arrest. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

The driver of the dump truck was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The investigation into the crash shut down the southbound lanes of I-75 through 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The flowers are a nice touch to The Villages

A Village of Lake Deaton resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an opinion that the flowers are a nice touch to The Villages.

Residents shouldn’t be paying for pickleballs

A Village of Santo Domingo resident doesn’t mind paying for the upkeep of the flowers, but believes it’s outrageous to spend $100,000 per year on pickleballs. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Leave the flowers alone

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident contends that the flowers are totally worth the price.

If we accept little white crosses we must accept swastikas

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he’s a Christian and likes to see the little white crosses, but opening the door for their display would create an opportunity for other symbols.

We wish we had more flowers in our section of The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Deluna resident writes that he wishes there were more flowers in his section of The Villages.

Photos