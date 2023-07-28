BMW driver arrested with marijuana tucked in female companion’s backpack

A man driving a BMW was arrested with a large quantity of marijuana tucked in his female companion’s backpack.

Zacchaeus Jamal Nurse, 28, of Leesburg, was driving the silver BMW at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when a Fruitland Park police officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and learned that the registration had expired earlier this month.

When the officer approached the BMW during a traffic stop, the “strong smell” of marijuana was detected. Nurse admitted he and his female companion had been smoking a marijuana joint, which was in the ashtray in the center console. The officer searched the car and found a backpack on the passenger side. The backpack contained a large Ziploc bag containing a green leafy substance and a sealed package labeled “Cannabis.” The substances in each tested positive for marijuana. Without the packaging the marijuana had a total weight of 24 grams. A marijuana grinder was also found in the backpack.

Nurse and his female companion both said the marijuana was his. The officer asked Nurse where he had obtained the marijuana, but Nurse invoked his right to remain silent.

He was arrested on a felony charge of possession of marijuana and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $3,000 bond.