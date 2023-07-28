Cops track down suspect who bragged about stealing skeleton

A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a skeleton and later bragging about it while drinking at a party.

A homeowner, who lives near Gator Joe’s restaurant in Ockalwaha, in March reported the theft of the skeleton from the end of her driveway. She told Marion County sheriff’s deputies she was later contacted through Facebook by someone claiming to have information about the stolen skeleton. The boyfriend of the woman who sent the Facebook message told deputies that he had been drinking with a group of friends when a man named “Uncle Bo” began bragging about stealing the skeleton. “Uncle Bo” showed his fellow drinkers photos of the skeleton.

In June, deputies were investigating a domestic disturbance involving 46-year-old Michael Bohanon of Ocklawaha. During the investigation, the skeleton was spotted. A deputy investigating the skeleton case was summoned to the scene and confirmed that it was the skeleton that had been reported stolen in March. In an interview, Bohanon offered conflicting accounts as to how he’d come to be in possession of the skeleton.

Bohanon, who goes by the nickname “Bo,” is facing charges of theft and dealing in stolen property. He was booked Thursday at the Marion County Jail on $3,000 bond.