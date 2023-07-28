77.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, July 28, 2023
type here...

Cops track down suspect who bragged about stealing skeleton

By Staff Report
Michael Bohanon
Michael Bohanon

A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a skeleton and later bragging about it while drinking at a party.

A homeowner, who lives near Gator Joe’s restaurant in Ockalwaha, in March reported the theft of the skeleton from the end of her driveway. She told Marion County sheriff’s deputies she was later contacted through Facebook by someone claiming to have information about the stolen skeleton. The boyfriend of the woman who sent the Facebook message told deputies that he had been drinking with a group of friends when a man named “Uncle Bo” began bragging about stealing the skeleton. “Uncle Bo” showed his fellow drinkers photos of the skeleton.

In June, deputies were investigating a domestic disturbance involving 46-year-old Michael Bohanon of Ocklawaha. During the investigation, the skeleton was spotted. A deputy investigating the skeleton case was summoned to the scene and confirmed that it was the skeleton that had been reported stolen in March. In an interview, Bohanon offered conflicting accounts as to how he’d come to be in possession of the skeleton.

Bohanon, who goes by the nickname “Bo,” is facing charges of theft and dealing in stolen property. He was booked Thursday at the Marion County Jail on $3,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Should pickleball players pay for their own pickleballs?

A Village of Buttonwood resident responds to a previous letter writer who commented on buying pickleballs for pickleball players in The Villages.

Find a better use for the ripped-out flowers

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tierra Del Sol North resident suggests The Villages could find a better use for the ripped-out flowers.

Local animal rescue needs your help

A local rescue that has helped so many animals, now finds itself in need of a rescue.

The flowers are a nice touch to The Villages

A Village of Lake Deaton resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an opinion that the flowers are a nice touch to The Villages.

Residents shouldn’t be paying for pickleballs

A Village of Santo Domingo resident doesn’t mind paying for the upkeep of the flowers, but believes it’s outrageous to spend $100,000 per year on pickleballs. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos