89.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, July 28, 2023
type here...

Find a better use for the ripped-out flowers

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I just wish, instead of tossing the ripped-out plants, they’d pass them forward to others. A recipient could make a donation to his/her favorite charity in lieu of the flowers. I do believe one of the four turnovers could be eliminated but a fourth planting should be subject to review if needed after a frost or some damage.
As for irrigation, it is completely necessary. These flower beds are situated along concrete or blacktop which heats and retains that heat longer than flowerbeds near a grassy or dirt surface.

Sande Metzger
Village of Tierra Del Sol North

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Should pickleball players pay for their own pickleballs?

A Village of Buttonwood resident responds to a previous letter writer who commented on buying pickleballs for pickleball players in The Villages.

Local animal rescue needs your help

A local rescue that has helped so many animals, now finds itself in need of a rescue.

The flowers are a nice touch to The Villages

A Village of Lake Deaton resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an opinion that the flowers are a nice touch to The Villages.

Residents shouldn’t be paying for pickleballs

A Village of Santo Domingo resident doesn’t mind paying for the upkeep of the flowers, but believes it’s outrageous to spend $100,000 per year on pickleballs. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Leave the flowers alone

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident contends that the flowers are totally worth the price.

Photos