Find a better use for the ripped-out flowers

I just wish, instead of tossing the ripped-out plants, they’d pass them forward to others. A recipient could make a donation to his/her favorite charity in lieu of the flowers. I do believe one of the four turnovers could be eliminated but a fourth planting should be subject to review if needed after a frost or some damage.

As for irrigation, it is completely necessary. These flower beds are situated along concrete or blacktop which heats and retains that heat longer than flowerbeds near a grassy or dirt surface.

Sande Metzger

Village of Tierra Del Sol North