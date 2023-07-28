Health-conscious restaurant to open next month at Beaumont development

A Tropical Smoothie Cafe will be opening next month at the Beaumont development on County Road 466A in Wildwood.

Hiring is taking place at the restaurant which is due to open on Aug. 11.

The 1,440-square-foot restaurant is located near the intersection of Penrose Place and Sundance Trail in the development across from Pinellas Plaza in The Villages. The restaurant includes a drive-through service lane and an outdoor patio seating area.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe features a menu which focuses on healthy eating. The company’s motto is “Eat Better, Feel Better.” In addition to smoothies, the eatery serves up toasted flatbreads, pressed or toasted sandwiches, signature wraps and bowls and quesadillas. The restaurant also serves breakfast items.

A Tropical Smoothie Cafe opened in 2019 in The Villages.