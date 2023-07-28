89.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, July 28, 2023
type here...

Legislation would ensure that students from Puerto Rico count

By Villages-News Editorial

U.S. Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio and their colleagues have reintroduced the Ensuring Linguistic Excellence and Vocational Aptitude by Teaching English (ELEVATE) Act to ensure states receive the federal funding necessary to provide high-quality instruction to students learning English.

This bill would allow students from Puerto Rico to be fully counted in the annual grant allocation received by states under the English Language Acquisition grant program. Correcting this flaw will be especially helpful to states like Florida, which has a thriving population from the island.

Between 2010 and 2017, Florida’s Puerto Rican population rose from 864,000 to 1.1 million— a 27 percent increase. The English Language Acquisition grant program helps to ensure that English learners and immigrant students attain English proficiency and academic success. Currently, the U.S. Department of Education uses a flawed funding formula that does not accurately measure the number of K-12 students who relocate to the mainland from Puerto Rico.

This flawed formula results in a misallocation of funds.

We applaud the efforts of Scott and Rubio to ensure that students from Puerto Rico count.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Should pickleball players pay for their own pickleballs?

A Village of Buttonwood resident responds to a previous letter writer who commented on buying pickleballs for pickleball players in The Villages.

Find a better use for the ripped-out flowers

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tierra Del Sol North resident suggests The Villages could find a better use for the ripped-out flowers.

Local animal rescue needs your help

A local rescue that has helped so many animals, now finds itself in need of a rescue.

The flowers are a nice touch to The Villages

A Village of Lake Deaton resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an opinion that the flowers are a nice touch to The Villages.

Residents shouldn’t be paying for pickleballs

A Village of Santo Domingo resident doesn’t mind paying for the upkeep of the flowers, but believes it’s outrageous to spend $100,000 per year on pickleballs. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos