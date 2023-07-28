Legislation would ensure that students from Puerto Rico count

U.S. Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio and their colleagues have reintroduced the Ensuring Linguistic Excellence and Vocational Aptitude by Teaching English (ELEVATE) Act to ensure states receive the federal funding necessary to provide high-quality instruction to students learning English.

This bill would allow students from Puerto Rico to be fully counted in the annual grant allocation received by states under the English Language Acquisition grant program. Correcting this flaw will be especially helpful to states like Florida, which has a thriving population from the island.

Between 2010 and 2017, Florida’s Puerto Rican population rose from 864,000 to 1.1 million— a 27 percent increase. The English Language Acquisition grant program helps to ensure that English learners and immigrant students attain English proficiency and academic success. Currently, the U.S. Department of Education uses a flawed funding formula that does not accurately measure the number of K-12 students who relocate to the mainland from Puerto Rico.

This flawed formula results in a misallocation of funds.

We applaud the efforts of Scott and Rubio to ensure that students from Puerto Rico count.