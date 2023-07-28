Local animal rescue needs your help

To the Editor:

We never ever thought we would be here asking for help but here we are. For 13 years, A Forever Home Animal Rescue in Tavares has been rescuing dogs in need but now, The Rescue is the one in need. If it is with a very heavy, breaking heart that we say, the rescue has been saving precious lives and they are now the ones that need saving.

The Rescue has lost their lease and have been told they need to vacate the space they have called home by the end of the year. It is devastating news as so many dogs call this place home. There are some dogs that are harder to place so this indeed is their home. If the rescue can’t find a space, it would be horrific and sad that the rescue would have to close. Many dogs could lose their lives and the rescue just couldn’t bear that. Their mission is to save all dogs and give them a wonderful life.

The rescue has had up to 600 dogs adopted just in one year. There are so many success stories from adopters who write to say thank you for saving a dog so they in turn could adopt and give it a wonderful, healthy, long life. The rescue takes in puppies, all breeds, big and small, senior dogs and special needs dogs. We could go and on with endless photos of dogs that have been adopted and that have been saved because of A Forever Home Animal Rescue. They have rescued dogs from high kill shelters that were about to be euthanized due to space, high vet bills and surgeries the dog would need, etc. Lori Mastrontoni, is the heart and soul of A Forever Home Animal Rescue. She is the owner of this 501-C non profit and she is the one who takes and makes the calls to rescue these dogs rather than having them put down. She has run up care credit and her own personal credit cards to save the dogs.

Check out the Gofundme link at https://gofund.me/61ead4ed

Rae Glover

A Forever Home Animal Rescue in Tavares