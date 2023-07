To the Editor:

I read the Letter to the Editor from the resident suggesting that players should pay for their own pickleballs. I am very curious, would that only apply to pickleball or should that apply to people who play basketball? Does that also apply to people who play water volleyball, soccer, softball, stickball or any other sport that requires a ball? Oh, let’s not forget beach tennis. Are you ready, zero, zero, two.

Mike Race

Village of Buttonwood