82.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, July 28, 2023
type here...

Woman arrested after brawl sparked in search for cigarettes

By Staff Report
Destiny Farr
Destiny Farr

A woman was arrested after a brawl which was sparked in her search for her cigarettes.

Destiny Cheyenne Farr, 25, of Summerfield, is facing two counts of battery following her arrest Thursday night by Marion County sheriff’s deputies.

Farr, who was arrested in 2020 when she got behind the wheel after a tiff with her girlfriend, was upset because she couldn’t find her cigarettes and was not receiving any help in her search from other members of the household, according to an arrest report. An enraged Farr choked a woman, broke off a door handle and threw it at her. The woman fell back and hit her head, leaving a bump.

A man tried to intervene, but Farr pushed him.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail where she was initially held without bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Should pickleball players pay for their own pickleballs?

A Village of Buttonwood resident responds to a previous letter writer who commented on buying pickleballs for pickleball players in The Villages.

Find a better use for the ripped-out flowers

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tierra Del Sol North resident suggests The Villages could find a better use for the ripped-out flowers.

Local animal rescue needs your help

A local rescue that has helped so many animals, now finds itself in need of a rescue.

The flowers are a nice touch to The Villages

A Village of Lake Deaton resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an opinion that the flowers are a nice touch to The Villages.

Residents shouldn’t be paying for pickleballs

A Village of Santo Domingo resident doesn’t mind paying for the upkeep of the flowers, but believes it’s outrageous to spend $100,000 per year on pickleballs. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos