Woman arrested after brawl sparked in search for cigarettes

A woman was arrested after a brawl which was sparked in her search for her cigarettes.

Destiny Cheyenne Farr, 25, of Summerfield, is facing two counts of battery following her arrest Thursday night by Marion County sheriff’s deputies.

Farr, who was arrested in 2020 when she got behind the wheel after a tiff with her girlfriend, was upset because she couldn’t find her cigarettes and was not receiving any help in her search from other members of the household, according to an arrest report. An enraged Farr choked a woman, broke off a door handle and threw it at her. The woman fell back and hit her head, leaving a bump.

A man tried to intervene, but Farr pushed him.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail where she was initially held without bond.