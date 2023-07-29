Arlene Hudson Harris, 77, of The Villages, FL, passed away on July 27, 2023. Arlene was born on November 10, 1945 in Chicago, IL, to her loving parents; Clarence and Mary Hudson.

Arlene worked as a rail supervisor for Chicago transit for 27 years before her retirement in 1996. While working there, she met her beloved husband Leon in 1976 and they later married on August 28, 1990.

Arlene and Leon, moved to Florida in 2020 and she became a member of St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending her time doing puzzles, bowling, and reading, but she especially loved to garden and had quite the greenthumb. Some of her favorite plants were Hostas, Crepe Myrtles, and Stella D’Oro day lillies.

Arlene will be missed dearly and remembered fondly for being a strong and determined woman.

Arlene is survived by her husband of 33 years, Leon Harris, her children; Andrea Hudson Blalock and her husband Thomas H. Blalock Jr, and Anthony Harris and his wife Tashea Harris, as well as six adoring grandchildren; Alicia Daniel, Andrew Collins, Autumn Blalock, T. Alexander Blalock, Adelyn Harris, and Ariel Harris. And step-children; Leon Harris Jr. and Ebony Harris.

Arlene is preceded in death by her parents, and her siblings; Hardy, Elijah, Catherine, and Edna.