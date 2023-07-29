84 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, July 29, 2023
type here...

Detour will be in place at Reagan Road in southern end of The Villages

By Staff Report

Reagan Road entrance at Marsh Bend Trail will be closed for reconstruction of stormwater pipes for two weeks beginning Monday, July 31.

The right and left turn from Marsh Bend Trail onto Reagan Road will be closed.

This map shows the detour set up for Reagan Road
This map shows the detour set up for Reagan Road.

The best detour for those needing to enter Reagan Road is to go North on Marsh Bend Trail and then take a right onto Corbin Trail.

Detour signs will be setup on Sunday, July 30. The detour is expected to continue through the middle of August.

Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling Marsh Bend Trail and Reagan Road, and follow the traffic signs to protect construction workers and other motorists.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages is not a playground for weekend partiers

A Village of Hacienda East resident contends The Villages is not supposed to be a playground for weekend partiers. Read his Letter to the Editor.

I didn’t move to The Villages to have outsiders use our facilities

A Village of Springdale resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends she didn’t move to The Villages to have outsiders use the facilities.

Renting out your home is a business

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Monarch Grove resident makes the point that renting out homes in The Villages is running a business out of the home.

Should pickleball players pay for their own pickleballs?

A Village of Buttonwood resident responds to a previous letter writer who commented on buying pickleballs for pickleball players in The Villages.

Find a better use for the ripped-out flowers

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tierra Del Sol North resident suggests The Villages could find a better use for the ripped-out flowers.

Photos