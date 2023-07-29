Detour will be in place at Reagan Road in southern end of The Villages

Reagan Road entrance at Marsh Bend Trail will be closed for reconstruction of stormwater pipes for two weeks beginning Monday, July 31.

The right and left turn from Marsh Bend Trail onto Reagan Road will be closed.

The best detour for those needing to enter Reagan Road is to go North on Marsh Bend Trail and then take a right onto Corbin Trail.

Detour signs will be setup on Sunday, July 30. The detour is expected to continue through the middle of August.

Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling Marsh Bend Trail and Reagan Road, and follow the traffic signs to protect construction workers and other motorists.