Developer ditching billboards pointing to Spanish Springs

By Staff Report

The Developer is ditching billboards pointing to Spanish Springs.

The billboards on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 have for many years pointed motorists toward the shops, retail, restaurants and entertainment available at Spanish Springs.

The Villages is getting rid of this billboard on U.S. Hwy. 27:441 directing motorists to Spanish Springs.

However, the Developer has elected to get rid of the billboards and instead place monument signs at the Main Street entrance off U.S. Hwy. 27/441 to Spanish Springs.

Two monument signs are planned at the entrance to Spanish Springs.

One of the new monument signs will be located near the golf cart bridge over U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Renderings show that monument signs are in keeping with the architecture of Spanish Springs, but they certainly will not have the height and the visibility of the billboards.

Is it another sign the Developer is losing interest in The Villages’ original town square?

Longtime residents are already suspicious of the Developer, who is bringing in apartments at Spanish Springs and in 2019 cut back the traditional two-hour happy hour. When Katie Belle’s closed during COVID-19, residents were hurt at the loss of the club which had for so many years created so many happy memories.

