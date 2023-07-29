92.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, July 29, 2023
type here...

Entertainer Bongo Bob completes anger management after attack at square

By Staff Report
Robert 22Bongo Bob22 Murphy
Robert “Bongo Bob” Murphy

A Villager who goes by the name Bongo Bob has completed an anger management class after an attack on a special events staffer during the spring craft festival at Brownwood Paddock Square.

Last week in Sumter County Court, proof was submitted that 66-year-old Robert Xavier Murphy of the Village of Fenney, had completed a four-hour anger management course. It was part of a pre-trial intervention deal that should lead to the formal dismissal of a charge of battery.

The altercation occurred April 8 when Murphy was attempting to drop off his musical equipment at a restaurant at Brownwood Paddock Square. Murphy had been slated to perform with the band The Analogs at the downtown venue, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The percussionist wanted to drive his vehicle beyond a traffic barricade set up for the arts and crafts show, which drew an enormous crowd to the square over the Easter weekend. Members of The Villages Special Events team informed Murphy, who stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 234 pounds, that the traffic barricade would remain in place. The Boston native “became very aggressive and verbally abusive” toward the event staff and grabbed one staffer by his shirt, according to witnesses. Murphy’s wife had accompanied her husband downtown and was shopping, the report noted. She said she turned around and saw her husband and the other person “yelling in each other’s faces and pushing one another,” the report said

Murphy moved to The Villages to retire in 2017, but has been performing in a number of local bands.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages is not a playground for weekend partiers

A Village of Hacienda East resident contends The Villages is not supposed to be a playground for weekend partiers. Read his Letter to the Editor.

I didn’t move to The Villages to have outsiders use our facilities

A Village of Springdale resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends she didn’t move to The Villages to have outsiders use the facilities.

Renting out your home is a business

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Monarch Grove resident makes the point that renting out homes in The Villages is running a business out of the home.

Should pickleball players pay for their own pickleballs?

A Village of Buttonwood resident responds to a previous letter writer who commented on buying pickleballs for pickleball players in The Villages.

Find a better use for the ripped-out flowers

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tierra Del Sol North resident suggests The Villages could find a better use for the ripped-out flowers.

Photos