Saturday, July 29, 2023
Man who sexually abused teen in Iowa registers address at villa in The Villages

By Staff Report
John Thomas Ryan
A man convicted of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl in Iowa has registered an address at a villa in The Villages.

John Thomas Ryan, 43, this past week registered a permanent address at 1791 Huckleberry St. in the Hortensia Villas in the Village of St. Charles, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

In 2000 in Clinton, Iowa, Ryan was convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Ryan was 19 at the time the crime was committed, according to Iowa records.

Ryan stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 275 pounds, according to FDLE. He did not register a vehicle.

