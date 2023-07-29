Rachel Helen Insalaco, 97, of The Villages, Florida (formerly Troy, MI and Wilke Barre, PA) passed away July 17th, 2023 at The Willows in Oxford, Florida.

Rachel was born in Philadelphia, PA and was the daughter of Alfonso and Helen DiSanto.

Before retiring Rachel served as a secretary and worked for General Motors for over 20 years. She enjoyed spending time with family, playing bridge and cards with her sister and friends and was an avid reader. She also loved the casino and especially playing the slot machines.

She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years Frank Insalaco, and sister Norma Ruggere (Orlando).

Rachel is survived by her daughter Maria Metzler (Todd), sister Marion Fischer (Edward), and brother Ralph DiSanto (Harriet). She had grandchildren, Ryan and Morgan Metzler.

A funeral will be held in her honor on Aug. 5th, 2023 at St. Timothy Catholic Church, Lady Lake, FL at 8:30 am.