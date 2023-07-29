84.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, July 29, 2023
type here...

Rachel Helen Insalaco

By Staff Report
Rachel Insalaco
Rachel Insalaco

Rachel Helen Insalaco, 97, of The Villages, Florida (formerly Troy, MI and Wilke Barre, PA) passed away July 17th, 2023 at The Willows in Oxford, Florida.

Rachel was born in Philadelphia, PA and was the daughter of Alfonso and Helen DiSanto.

Before retiring Rachel served as a secretary and worked for General Motors for over 20 years. She enjoyed spending time with family, playing bridge and cards with her sister and friends and was an avid reader. She also loved the casino and especially playing the slot machines.

She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years Frank Insalaco, and sister Norma Ruggere (Orlando).

Rachel is survived by her daughter Maria Metzler (Todd), sister Marion Fischer (Edward), and brother Ralph DiSanto (Harriet). She had grandchildren, Ryan and Morgan Metzler.

A funeral will be held in her honor on Aug. 5th, 2023 at St. Timothy Catholic Church, Lady Lake, FL at 8:30 am.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I didn’t move to The Villages to have outsiders use our facilities

A Village of Springdale resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends she didn’t move to The Villages to have outsiders use the facilities.

Renting out your home is a business

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Monarch Grove resident makes the point that renting out homes in The Villages is running a business out of the home.

Should pickleball players pay for their own pickleballs?

A Village of Buttonwood resident responds to a previous letter writer who commented on buying pickleballs for pickleball players in The Villages.

Find a better use for the ripped-out flowers

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tierra Del Sol North resident suggests The Villages could find a better use for the ripped-out flowers.

Local animal rescue needs your help

A local rescue that has helped so many animals, now finds itself in need of a rescue.

Photos