The Villages is not a playground for weekend partiers

To the Editor:

The Villages was always meant to be a residential or snowbird community when it was constructed. No one foresaw the advent of home rental applications like airbnb and VRBO encouraging investors to buy properties here strictly for income purposes.

Long-term rentals were foreseen and accepted in compliance with Community Restrictions, but no one is supposed to be using a home operating a business. I think the covenants were clear about that. These short-term rentals fall squarely within that category and the owners need to declared out of compliance, and fined, in as much as those who display little white crosses or pink flamingos in their front yards.

The development of the attitude that The Villages is a vacationland or playground for weekend partiers is completely out of the norm for a retirement-focused community.

Also, since there seems to be no restrictions on what age limits are eligible to rent these homes, then we are seeing a lot more people under-19 living in these homes, and people who do not care for the appearance or and upkeep of the homes, or the community social life retirees depend on for mutual support as they age. The covenants need to be strictly enforced in this case or The Villages will turn into a theme park with no real security or janitorial staff around to clean things up.

Robert Lindsay

Village of Hacienda East