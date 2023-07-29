92.3 F
The Villages
Saturday, July 29, 2023
Villager involved in strange incidents found mentally unfit for trial

By Staff Report

A Villager involved in two strange incidents earlier this year has been found mentally unfit for trial.

This past week in Lake County Court, a judge made the ruling in the case of 61-year-old Karen Flavell Kramer of the Village of Calumet Grove. The ruling came after a court-ordered psychological evaluation.

The Ohio native had been arrested in March after she allegedly tried to outrun police when her vehicle was spotted in the wee hours at Home Depot in Lady Lake. She fled police in a chase that accelerated to 85 miles per hour.

She was arrested again in April at the Calumet Grove pool. Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called to the pool to investigate a report of a woman in a car in the parking lot yelling for help. The deputy discovered that Kramer had been banned from the Calumet Grove poo and arrested her on a trespassing. That case has already been dismissed in Marion County Court.

