Villager thrilled after getting first hole-in-one

By Staff Report

A Villager was thrilled after getting his first hole-in-one.

Villager Richard Lloyd got a lucky ace at El Santiago Executive Golf Course
Villager Richard Lloyd got a lucky ace at El Santiago Executive Golf Course.

Richard Lloyd of the Village of Glenbrook got the lucky ace at the El Santiago Executive Course.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com

