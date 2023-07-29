Villager thrilled after getting first hole-in-one

A Villager was thrilled after getting his first hole-in-one.
Richard Lloyd of the Village of Glenbrook got the lucky ace at the El Santiago Executive Course.
If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com
A Villager was thrilled after getting his first hole-in-one.
Richard Lloyd of the Village of Glenbrook got the lucky ace at the El Santiago Executive Course.
If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.