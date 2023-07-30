93.5 F
The Villages
Sunday, July 30, 2023
Be on the lookout for smart TV scams

By Ashley Moody
Attorney General Ashley Moody

This week, we continued our Summer Scams Series: Tech Traps to help Floridians identify new ways scammers are using technology to target them.

Our latest installment warns about smart TV scams.

In this emerging scheme, scammers create phony pop-ups with phishing links, in an attempt to gain remote access to a victim’s smart TV or install malware to obtain financial or personal information.

It’s important to make sure software is up to date and to never allow unknown individuals to gain remote access to your smart TV or any device.

Our first installment in the series covered artificial intelligence voice scams where scammers use sophisticated algorithms and voice-synthesis technology to mimic human voices on phone calls. AI voice scams are used to deceive targets into believing a call is from a trusted organization or known individual, such as a family member or relative.

AI voice cloning poses a grave new threat, as it allows scammers to exploit our deepest fears to manipulate us and can result in the loss of large amounts of money from people hoping to save a loved one.

Victims of cybercrimes should report incidents to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Computer Crime Center, along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

For more tips to avoid both of these emerging scams, visit MyFloridaLegal.com/Consumer Alert

By knowing how to avoid falling victim to emerging tech traps, Floridians can safeguard personal and financial information, and help us build a Stronger, Safer Florida.

Ashley Moody is attorney general of Florida.
 

