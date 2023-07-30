Big band music and dancing will serve as fundraiser for Seeds of Hope

The dancers will be swinging and waltzing.

The video screen will be rocking to the oldies.

And The Ambassadors – a 16-piece big band with vocalist Jan Lavin – will provide music for all tastes.

It’s all part of the Aug. 18 benefit for Wildwood’s Seeds of Hope Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry. Doors open at 5 p.m. in the La Hacienda Recreation Center. Tickets for Villagers are $12.50 in advance and $15 at the door.

For information and tickets go to:

https://buytickets.at/showcaseoftalent/921593

“This is a new program,” said Joe Arlt, who with his wife Diana, has hosted the local “Showcase of Talent” over the years to raise money for charity.

The night will begin with a line dance, followed by some waltzing. Then dancers will be allowed to join videos featuring swing, disco, rock, soul and country music.

The event will also feature live performances by local singers. Then the Ambassadors will offer big band sounds for dancing and listening.

“It’s a great musical night out, and we can help those less fortunate,” Arlt said.



